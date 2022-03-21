Menu
2021 Ford F-150

40,716 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

XLT Supercrew

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

40,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916397
  • Stock #: U2445A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew . Its Automatic transmission and PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio,, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3 334 kg (7 350 lb) Payload Package Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

