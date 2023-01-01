Menu
2021 Ford F-150

46,557 KM

Details Description Features

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | 300A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | 300A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

46,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562336
  • Stock #: 22W1E437A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB1MKD39073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22W1E437A
  • Mileage 46,557 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

