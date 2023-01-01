$44,989+ tax & licensing
$44,989
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2021 Ford F-150
XLT | 300A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
46,557KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562336
- Stock #: 22W1E437A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB1MKD39073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,557 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9