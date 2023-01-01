Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

60,350 KM

Details Description Features

$78,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Limited Hybrid | Clean CARFAX | Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Limited Hybrid | Clean CARFAX | Loaded

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9766042
  2. 9766042
  3. 9766042
  4. 9766042
Contact Seller
Sale

$78,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766042
  • Stock #: F513A7
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED1MFA93785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Admiral Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 Limited B&O Audio | 360 Cam 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Agate Black Metallic

Clean CARFAX!
Key Features

- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seats w/Driver's Memory
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Power Deploy Running Boards
- Power Tailgate
- 3.73 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- Interior Work Surface
- Bedliner Spray-In
- B&O Unleash Audio w/18 Speakers
- SYNC 4 w/Navigation
- Trailer Tow Pkg

Safety Features

- Ford Co-Pilot360 Active
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360 Degree Camera
- Pre-Collision Assist w/AEB
- Lane Keep Assist
- BLIS w/Cross Traffic
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Reverse Sensing System

3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 18 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable Pedals, Alloy wheels, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Compass, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 900A Standard, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Seat, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant Sensing Airbag, Pedal Memory, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Radio Data System, Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Ventilated Front Seats.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Temporary spare tire
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
952.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Retractable Rear Step
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Reverse Sensing System Automated Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - BlueCruise
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection
forward collision warning and dynamic brake support
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 30,328 KM
$25,277 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL A...
 97,012 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Limi...
 15,233 KM
$78,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory