Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

41,000 KM

Details Description

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4 Sport - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, B&O Stereo

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4 Sport - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, B&O Stereo

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9790975
  2. 9790975
  3. 9790975
  4. 9790975
  5. 9790975
  6. 9790975
  7. 9790975
  8. 9790975
  9. 9790975
  10. 9790975
  11. 9790975
  12. 9790975
  13. 9790975
  14. 9790975
  15. 9790975
  16. 9790975
  17. 9790975
  18. 9790975
  19. 9790975
  20. 9790975
  21. 9790975
  22. 9790975
  23. 9790975
  24. 9790975
  25. 9790975
  26. 9790975
  27. 9790975
  28. 9790975
  29. 9790975
  30. 9790975
  31. 9790975
  32. 9790975
  33. 9790975
  34. 9790975
  35. 9790975
  36. 9790975
  37. 9790975
  38. 9790975
  39. 9790975
  40. 9790975
  41. 9790975
  42. 9790975
  43. 9790975
  44. 9790975
  45. 9790975
  46. 9790975
  47. 9790975
  48. 9790975
  49. 9790975
  50. 9790975
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9790975
  • Stock #: GT8365
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4MFB11329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8365
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LARIAT FX4 SPORT PACKAGE! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, B&O STEREO, HEATED STEERING!! *** 12-INCH SCREEN, PRO TRAILER ASSIST, NAVIGATION!!! *** Not all Lariats are created equal! Be sure to take note of the extensive factory options including Panoramic Roof......Heated Steering Wheel......Heated Rear Seats......FX4 Upgraded Suspension......Hill Descent Control......Underbody Protective Skid Plates......Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System......Spray-In HD Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Matte Black Step Bars......Adaptive Cruise Control......Navigation Package......Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This new generation 2021 Ford F-150 FX4 Lariat Sport comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted mats, and balance of Factory 5YR FORD WARRANTY. Just 41,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at only $67,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2022 Acura TLX Type ...
 4,000 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 As ...
 1,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 245,000 KM
$9,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory