Come see this 2021 Ford F-250 Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-250 Gas features the following options: ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2021 Ford F-250

87,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250

Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**

2021 Ford F-250

Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Ford F-250 Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-250 Gas features the following options: ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2021 Ford F-250