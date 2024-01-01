$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**
2021 Ford F-250
Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Ford F-250 Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-250 Gas features the following options: ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, and Smart Device Remote Engine Start. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411