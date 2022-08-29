$79,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Lariat | 4x4 | CrewCab 160
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
20,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9102793
- Stock #: 5879
- VIN: 1FT7W2BN5MEC23466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 20,295 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Ambient Lighting, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour Wheellip Mouldings, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio w/99T, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/push-button start, Lane Departure Warning System, Lariat Ultimate Package, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Order Code 608A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Textured Matte Finish Off-Road Running Boards, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package w/99T, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upfitter Switches (6), Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, Wheels: 18 Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Gray 2021 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD 2V 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag
