2021 Ford F-250

48,000 KM

Details Description

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Ford F-250

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty Htd Bucket Seats, Carplay, Big Screen, Rmt Start

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty Htd Bucket Seats, Carplay, Big Screen, Rmt Start

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9790969
  • Stock #: GT8336
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B68MED32688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8336
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HEATED BUCKET SEATS + SPORT CENTER CONSOLE + REMOTE START! *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO + BIG TOUCHSCREEN!! *** EXCELLENT WESTERN HISTORY + FORD FACTORY WARRANTY!!! *** Head turner, loaded up Super-Duty with all the right boxes ticked. Heated cloth bucket seats (cooler in the summer, warmer in the winter)......Factory REMOTE START......Upgraded 8 Inch TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Display......Sport Center Console......Full Length Running Boards......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Tonneau Cover......Deep Tinted Windows......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Graphics Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO...... Selectable Drive Modes (Eco, Snow, Sand/Mud)......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Mirrors, Windows)......Auxiliary Upfitter Switches......Dual Climate Control......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Electronic Shift On The Fly 4X4......Excellent Western History......Blind Spot Indicators......Foglights......Extendable Tow Mirrors......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake......Front Tow Hooks......Transmission Tow / Haul Mode......Tow Package w/ 4 & 7 Pin Electrical Plug Ins......and Optional (Pictured) 18 Inch Black Rhino Alloy Wheels

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This 2021 F-250 comes with all Original Books and Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, All Weather Mats, and the balance of Factory FORD 5YR WARRANTY. Only 48,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $67,800 with financing and extended warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

