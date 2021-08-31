Menu
2021 Ford F-350

10,796 KM

Details Description Features

$99,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum 6.7L | TREMOR | LOADED

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Platinum 6.7L | TREMOR | LOADED

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

$99,998

+ taxes & licensing

10,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7817544
  • Stock #: F48WAX
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3MED35255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour DARK MARSALA
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48WAX
  • Mileage 10,796 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2021 Ford F-350SD Platinum 6.7L | TREMOR | LOADED | Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Star White Metallic Tri-Coat

6.7L Diesel, Tremor Pkg, Nav, Twin Panel Roof, Adaptive Steering, Premium B&O Sound System, Heated Leather, Power and Memory Seats, Spray In Liner, Auto Temp Control, Dual Zone AC, Power Adjustable Pedals, Back Up Camera and Sensors, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour Wheellip Moulding, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package w/6.7L, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Order Code 713A, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Tremor Off-Road Decal, Tremor Off-Road Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18" Low-Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
4460# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Retractable Rear Step
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
remote start
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Leather Door Trim Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4.2" LCD centre stack screen
1 smart-charging USB-C port and instrument panel compass display
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal
deep sand/snow and slippery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

