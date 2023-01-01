Menu
2021 Ford F-350

74,000 KM

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Super Duty 8 Ft Flat Deck Box, Big Screen, Duratrac Tires

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

74,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: GT8468
  VIN: 1FT8W3B63MEC44528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** 8FT FLAT DECK LONG BOX W/ REMOVABLE SIDES! *** DURATRAC TIRES, BIG TOUCHSCREEN!! *** 4WD PLUS LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL!!! *** Financing and leasing available. Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2021 Ford F-350 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted WeatherTech rubber mats. Now sale priced at only $59,800 with Financing and Leasing available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

