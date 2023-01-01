2021 Ford F-350

$59,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899267

9899267 Stock #: GT8468

GT8468 VIN: 1FT8W3B63MEC44528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT8468

Mileage 74,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.