2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E GT Performance YOU WANT THIS

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E GT Performance YOU WANT THIS

$98,992 + taxes & licensing 6 , 7 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8571728

8571728 Stock #: F4J8J9

F4J8J9 VIN: 3FMTK4SX1MME01287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grabber Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4J8J9

Mileage 6,763 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 9.05 Axle Ratio Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 88 kWh Capacity Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 370w Regular Amplifier Interior Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Folding Cargo Cover Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital Appearance 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat Heated Performance ActiveX Bucket Seats -inc: unique Miko perforated reflective insert, 8-way power driver w/memory and 8-way power passenger Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Rear View Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Rear Child Safety Locks Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Exterior Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets Tires: 245/45R20 Summer Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.