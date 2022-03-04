2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

- Listing ID: 8571728
- VIN: 3FMTK4SX1MME01287
-
Exterior Colour
Grabber Blue Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
-
Mileage
6,763 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 88 kWh Capacity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Performance ActiveX Bucket Seats -inc: unique Miko perforated reflective insert, 8-way power driver w/memory and 8-way power passenger
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Perimeter/approach lights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
