2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

6,763 KM

$98,992

+ tax & licensing
$98,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance YOU WANT THIS

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance YOU WANT THIS

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$98,992

+ taxes & licensing

6,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8571728
  • Stock #: F4J8J9
  • VIN: 3FMTK4SX1MME01287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4J8J9
  • Mileage 6,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Whoa. One of the hardest vehicles to find right now and we got this coming in. Please call for details soon, will not last. Stunning.
Features Include:

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
TPMS System
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation

Low km and a clean Car Fax
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are way nicer. Please call for details soon!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor -inc: enhanced performance
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 10.1 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 88 kWh Capacity
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Performance ActiveX Bucket Seats -inc: unique Miko perforated reflective insert, 8-way power driver w/memory and 8-way power passenger
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Rear View Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss ebony black painted pockets
Tires: 245/45R20 Summer
Black Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

