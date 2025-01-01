Menu
Discover the versatile 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150, a powerhouse of productivity on wheels! This low-mileage, all-wheel-drive workhorse is ready to tackle any job with ease and efficiency. Key Features: - Spacious cargo area with sliding rear passenger side door - All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Ford Co-Pilot360 with Lane-Keeping System for added safety - Automatic highbeams for improved visibility - Collision Mitigation-Front to help prevent accidents - Electric Power-Assist Steering for precise handling Experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort with this Ford Transit Cargo Van. Whether youre a small business owner or a contractor, this vehicle is designed to meet your professional needs. Ready to take the next step? Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution. Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford Transit

71,380 KM

$41,365

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8670 GVWR AWD AWD | Low Kilometers | Back Up Camera

12696300

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8670 GVWR AWD AWD | Low Kilometers | Back Up Camera

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$41,365

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,380KM
VIN 1FTYE2Y84MKA62411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatile 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150, a powerhouse of productivity on wheels! This low-mileage, all-wheel-drive workhorse is ready to tackle any job with ease and efficiency.

Key Features:
- Spacious cargo area with sliding rear passenger side door
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Lane-Keeping System for added safety
- Automatic highbeams for improved visibility
- Collision Mitigation-Front to help prevent accidents
- Electric Power-Assist Steering for precise handling

Experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort with this Ford Transit Cargo Van. Whether you're a small business owner or a contractor, this vehicle is designed to meet your professional needs. Ready to take the next step? Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$41,365

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford Transit