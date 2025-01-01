$41,365+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8670 GVWR AWD AWD | Low Kilometers | Back Up Camera
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,365
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatile 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150, a powerhouse of productivity on wheels! This low-mileage, all-wheel-drive workhorse is ready to tackle any job with ease and efficiency.
Key Features:
- Spacious cargo area with sliding rear passenger side door
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Lane-Keeping System for added safety
- Automatic highbeams for improved visibility
- Collision Mitigation-Front to help prevent accidents
- Electric Power-Assist Steering for precise handling
Experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort with this Ford Transit Cargo Van. Whether you're a small business owner or a contractor, this vehicle is designed to meet your professional needs. Ready to take the next step? Contact Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect commercial vehicle solution.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Birchwood Ford
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
204-661-9555