$37,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Forest River Cherokee
BUNKS
2021 Forest River Cherokee
BUNKS
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # 146334
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2024! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! WAS $62181 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2021 Forest River Cherokee 294GEBG Travel Trailer Camper
32’ unit – 36.5’ overall
Aluminum body material
7750 lbs dry weight
9950 lbs GVWR
2200 lbs Cargo weight
785 lbs hitch weight
Power awning with LED lighting
Max Sleeping Count – 9
1 queen bed
1 convertible sofa bed
2 bunks
1 slide out
15000 BTU AC
30000 BTU Heater
6 gallon gas/electric hot water heater
Step into luxury and adventure with the 2021 Forest River Cherokee 294GEBG, where every journey becomes an unforgettable experience. This meticulously crafted travel trailer blends style, comfort, and functionality seamlessly, setting the standard for modern RV living.
Measuring 37 feet in length and boasting a dry weight of 7,988 pounds, this spacious beauty offers ample room for you and your loved ones to stretch out and relax. With its sleek exterior design, featuring smooth lines and premium finishes, the Cherokee 294GEBG exudes elegance on the road, turning heads wherever it roams.
Upon stepping inside, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting interior that showcases the finest in contemporary design. Rich wood accents, plush furnishings, and designer-inspired decor create a welcoming ambiance, perfect for entertaining guests or simply unwinding after a day of adventure.
The living area beckons with its luxurious amenities, including a sumptuous sofa and dinette where you can gather for meals or movie nights. Large panoramic windows flood the space with natural light, offering breathtaking views of the great outdoors from the comfort of your own sanctuary.
The fully-equipped kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring premium stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and abundant storage for all your culinary essentials. Whip up gourmet meals with ease or indulge in casual snacks on the go – the choice is yours.
When it's time to retire for the night, retreat to the private master suite, complete with a queen-size bed, deluxe mattress, and plenty of storage options for your belongings. A spacious bathroom awaits, boasting a luxurious shower, vanity, and residential-style fixtures for added comfort and convenience.
But the Cherokee 294GEBG isn't just about luxury – it's also built for adventure. With its rugged construction, durable materials, and advanced engineering, this travel trailer is designed to tackle the toughest terrain with ease, ensuring smooth travels wherever the road may lead.
Plus, with a host of high-end features and amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, power awning, LED lighting, and more, every moment spent in the Forest River Cherokee 294GEBG is sure to be a memorable one.
Don't miss your chance to experience the pinnacle of RV living. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make the 2021 Forest River Cherokee 294GEBG your home away from home.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756