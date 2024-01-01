Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2021 Genesis G80

37,940 KM

Details Description Features

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Genesis G80

3.5T Prestige Local Trade | One Owner | Full Service History

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Genesis G80

3.5T Prestige Local Trade | One Owner | Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,940KM
VIN KMTGC4SD3MU061811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UYUNI WHITE
  • Interior Colour Havana Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
75 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L GDI DOHC V6 D-CVVT Twin Turbo -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, shift-by-wire, rev-match and intelligent drive mode (comfort, smart, eco, sport, custom)

Safety

Brake Assist
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Blind-Sport Collision Avoidance-Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Junction Turning Junction Crossing
Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II)

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
12-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Genesis Connected Services (w/5-year complimentary subscription) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated & Ventilated Multi-Adj Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way touch power driver seat w/power side bolster and cushion extension, ergo motion driver seat, smart posture care system, integrated memory system (2-settings), smart seat (bespoke fitting dri...
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 245/40R20 Front & 275/35R20 Rear AS
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Fr & 20" x 9.5J Rr Alum Alloy -inc: Medium sputtering finish

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto

Additional Features

SPORT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Clari-Fi
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert
NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/QUILTING
Quantum Logic surround sound
subwoofers
Smart
custom)
4-Way Power Lumbar
Power Rear Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Shift-by-wire
12-way power passenger seat
Heated & Ventilated Multi-Adj Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way touch power driver seat w/power side bolster and cushion extension
ergo motion driver seat
smart posture care system
integrated memory system (2-settings)
smart seat (bespoke fitting driver seat)
adjustable head restraints and front passenger seat walk-in device
Genesis Connected Services (w/5-year complimentary subscription) Selective Service Internet Access
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Lexicon Audio System -inc: 1050 watts
21 high efficiency speakers
Lexicon 14-channel digital external amplifier
center channel
Genesis connected services and wireless charging
integrated navigation system w/14.5" high-definition LCD display
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming system and 3 USB ports
rev-match and intelligent drive mode (comfort
Genesis Connected Services (w/5-year complimentary subscription) Emergency Sos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec No Accident | Full Service History for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec No Accident | Full Service History 69,227 KM $30,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Ultimate Pkg | Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Ultimate Pkg | Certified | 4.99% Available 5,200 KM $53,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Coming Soon ! Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Coming Soon ! Certified | 4.99% Available 71,172 KM $22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Genesis G80