Dealer Permit #5564

2021 Genesis GV80

48,419 KM

Details Description Features

$57,496

+ tax & licensing
2021 Genesis GV80

Prestige Local | Lease Return

2021 Genesis GV80

Prestige Local | Lease Return

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$57,496

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,419KM
VIN KMUHCESC3MU072952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Himalayan Grey
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5MH5P
  • Mileage 48,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.909 Axle Ratio
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L DOHC D-CVVT Twin Turbo GDI+MPI V6 -inc: 24-valve and idle stop & go (ISG)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: rev-matching, shift-by-wire, paddle-shifters and intelligent drive mode select (comfort, smart, eco, sport, custom)
GVWR: 2,960 kgs
Automatic Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension

Safety

Brake Assist
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Blind-Sport Collision Avoidance-Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II)
Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Automated Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way power ergo motion driver seat w/power side bolster and cushion extension, 12-way power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, passenger seat walk-in device, adjustable head restraints, smart posture car...
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, 2 Power and w/Tilt Head Restraints

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 22" x 9.5J Medium Sputtering Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 265/40R22 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
SPORT
Genuine wood door panel insert
12-Way Power Passenger Seat w/4-Way Power Lumbar
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert
power recline
Smart
custom)
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Shift-by-wire
2 Power and w/Tilt Head Restraints
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way power ergo motion driver seat w/power side bolster and cushion extension
passenger seat walk-in device
smart posture care system and integrated memory system (2-settings)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: rev-matching
paddle-shifters and intelligent drive mode select (comfort

2021 Genesis GV80