2021 Genesis GV80

54,722 KM

Details Description Features

$43,574

+ tax & licensing
2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Select Trailer Hitch Kit Included

12052732

2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Select Trailer Hitch Kit Included

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

$43,574

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,722KM
VIN KMUHBDSB2MU037033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VIK BLACK
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Blind-Sport Collision Avoidance-Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II)

Power Options

Power Locks

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 16-Valve DOHC T-GDI+MPI I4 -inc: idle stop & go (ISG)

Media / Nav / Comm

12 Speakers

Additional Features

null
SPORT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
ECO
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
Aluminum alloy
Smart
custom)
Shift-by-wire
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: rev-matching
paddle-shifters and intelligent drive mode select (comfort
Wheels: 19" x 8.5J Medium Metallic Gray -inc: Machine finished
14.5" HD LCD display screen
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Premium Audio System -inc: integrated navigation system
internal amplifier
2 12v power outlets
front wireless device charger and Genesis Connected Services

2021 Genesis GV80