2021 GMC Acadia

28,416 KM

Details Description Features

$52,457

+ tax & licensing
$52,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 GMC Acadia

2021 GMC Acadia

Denali

2021 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$52,457

+ taxes & licensing

28,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277445
  • Stock #: F57818
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLSXMZ150638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,416 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Grille, signature Denali
Roof rails, bright
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps, front projector type, LED

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Traction Select
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable

Interior

remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Electric rear window defogger
Auxiliary audio input jack
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
COMPASS DISPLAY
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" multi-colour reconfigurable
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Engine air filtration monitor
Wireless Charging for select devices
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Alternator, 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Active noise cancellation
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Advanced Voice Recognition
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
weather
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
with a greater variety of SiriusXM content
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch
in-vehicle apps
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Movie listings and Stock info)
SiriusXM with 360L. Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings. Includes greater memory.
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...
content
features
a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Access package
you can also enjoy your favorites everywhere you go
with the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
and availability are subject to change. GM connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan
working electrical system
cell reception and GPS signal. See onstar.com/ca for details and limitations.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

