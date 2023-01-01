2021 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 5 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10139466

10139466 Stock #: 23285

23285 VIN: 1GTG6EENXM1219370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green[Hunter Metallic]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23285

Mileage 19,513 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.