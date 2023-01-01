$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD Denali
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10435329
- Stock #: T23362A
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN8M1107263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T23362A
- Mileage 42,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6