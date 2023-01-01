Menu
2021 GMC Canyon

60,600 KM

Details Description Features

$47,114

+ tax & licensing
$47,114

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Canyon

Denali Accident Free | Local Truck | 3.6L V6

2021 GMC Canyon

Denali Accident Free | Local Truck | 3.6L V6

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$47,114

+ taxes & licensing

60,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482270
  • Stock #: F596F7
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN2M1122289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat, rear folding bench
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Handles, inside door release, front and rear, Chrome

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Not included when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Cargo area lamps
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Assist steps, Chrome, 5" rectangular
Bedliner, Spray-on, Black with GMC logo
Bumper, rear body-colour
Fog lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Tires, 255/55R20 all-season, blackwall
Tire, spare 255/65R17 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
HD Radio
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Bedliner
Automatic
Manual
Chrome
Visors
MIRRORS
ASSIST STEPS
brakes
steering column
Rear Folding Bench
DIFFERENTIAL
LED
MANUAL FOLDING
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
Window
immobilization
power with driver Express-Up and Down
power passenger lumbar control
Spray-on
automatic locking rear
5" rectangular
4-way power front passenger
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
driver 6-way power
Black with GMC Logo
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...
spare 255/65R17 all-season
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
255/55R20 all-season

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

