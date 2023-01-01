Menu
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 GMC Canyon

73,676 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

2021 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,676KM
Used
VIN 1GTG6CEN1M1122708

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F54UHP
  • Mileage 73,676 KM

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Bumper, rear body-colour
Fog lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Tires, 265/60R18 all-season, blackwall
Tire, spare 255/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black painted aluminum

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Pickup box
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Recovery hooks, front
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab T2U43 or T2N43 model with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine.)

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Interior trim, aluminum
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat, rear folding bench
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Handles, inside door release, front and rear, Chrome

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Wheels
Keyless entry keypad on door
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD cancel switch
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Window
power sliding rear
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
plus sports
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices is included
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm)
Black painted aluminum
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...
content
features
and availability are subject to change.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 GMC Canyon