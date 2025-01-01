Menu
2021 GMC Canyon

77,661 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

12488362

2021 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,661KM
VIN 1GTG6EEN6M1200265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,661 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spray-in Bed Liner
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Engine Immobilizer
cupholders
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Advanced Voice Recognition
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Window
power sliding rear
weather
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
in-vehicle apps
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Movie listings and Stock info)
personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings. Includes greater memory.
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones
Front centre armrest -inc: aux audio input
climate-controlled storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 GMC Canyon