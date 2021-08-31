2021 GMC Canyon

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Vehicle Features
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Bumper, rear body-colour
Fog lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat, rear folding bench
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Handles, inside door release, front and rear, Chrome
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour (Included and only available with (IOS) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System or (IOU) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Steering wheel, heated (Included with (HVD) leather-appointed front seats.)
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones (Included and only available with (HVD) Jet Black / Kalahari leather-appointed interior trim.)
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
HD Rear Vision Camera (Included and only available with (IOS) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System or (IOU) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Red Recovery Hooks
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
tilt steering
Sliding Rear Window
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
HD Radio (Included and only available with (IOS) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System or (IOU) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Overdrive Switch
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
