$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
140,838KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10144083
- Stock #: T23489A
- VIN: 3GTP9EEL9MG342858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 140,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize power delivery and efficiency
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
