2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Pickup bed

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Auto-locking rear differential

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to op...