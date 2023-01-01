Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

45,162 KM

Details Description Features

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLT

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

45,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368630
  • Stock #: F57E7K
  • VIN: 1GTU9DEDXMZ124031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,162 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to op...
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 that are equipped with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which remove...

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
Wipers
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
front variable-speed
spare
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
intermittent with washers
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

