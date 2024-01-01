$59,999+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - Sunroof, Htd & Vent Lthr, Navi, Rmt Start!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,750KM
VIN 3GTP9EEL1MG113946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10373WAV
- Mileage 63,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*** DARK SKY METALLIC GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4 *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR *** REMOTE START, 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY *** Introducing the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4- the pinnacle of rugged elegance and off-road capability! Designed for those who demand more from their truck, the Sierra 1500 AT4 seamlessly blends powerful performance, cutting edge-technology, and upscale comfort, making it the ultimate choice for both work and adventure. The Sierra 1500 AT4 stands out with its bold and aggressive design, featuring a distinctive black chrome grille, red tow hooks, and exclusive AT4 badging. Its athletic stance and off-road-ready build signals its readiness to tackle any terrain, while the factory-installed 2-inch lift and advanced four-wheel-drive system ensure exceptional ground clearance and traction. Step inside the Sierra 1500 AT4, and experience features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......VENTILATED SEATS......JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS w/ KALAHARI ACCENTS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......8.0 Inch Touch-Screen......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Navigation......WiFi Hotspot......OnStar Services......SIRIUSXM......myGMC......SPOTIFY......Amazon Alexa......Bluetooth Connectivity......WIRELESS CHARGING......BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKERS w/ Subwoofer......REMOTE START......HD Rear View Camera......DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE......Tow/Haul Mode......Powertrain Grade Braking......OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PKG......2\" Factory Installed Lift & Monotube Shocks......Skid Plates......HILL DESCENT CONTROL......High Capacity Air Cleaner......AutoTrac Two-Speed Transfer Case......TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Prograde Trailering System......Trailering Package w/ Hitch Guidance......STABILITRACK Electronic Stability Control System......GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE w/ SIX FUNCTIONAL LOAD/ACCESS FEATURES......Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control......High Intensity LED HEADLAMPS......LED TURN SIGNAL......LED Daytime Running Lamps......Power Sliding Rear Window......Power Windows......SPRAY-ON BED LINER......Dealer Installed BLACK RECTANGULAR ASSIST STEPS......6.2L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY WHEEL w/ ANTARES GOLIATH A/T TIRES!!
This comes with the original Owner's Manual and 63,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
