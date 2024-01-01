Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is a robust and versatile pickup truck designed for those who demand both power and off-road capability. With its rugged styling, advanced features, and powerful engine options. The Sierra 1500 AT4 stands out as a top choice for adventure seekers and workhorse enthusiasts alike. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or exploring the great outdoors, the Sierra 1500 AT4 is ready to take on any challenge.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Rear Slide Window</li> <li>Remote Tailgate Release</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Trailer Brake Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>Wireless Phone Charging</li> <li>Wi-Fi Hotspot</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.0L I6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

90,500 KM

Details Description

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4- W/CAP, DURAMAX, LOADED, MUST SEE!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12039652

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4- W/CAP, DURAMAX, LOADED, MUST SEE!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 12039652
  2. 12039652
  3. 12039652
  4. 12039652
  5. 12039652
  6. 12039652
  7. 12039652
  8. 12039652
  9. 12039652
  10. 12039652
  11. 12039652
  12. 12039652
  13. 12039652
  14. 12039652
  15. 12039652
  16. 12039652
  17. 12039652
  18. 12039652
  19. 12039652
  20. 12039652
  21. 12039652
  22. 12039652
  23. 12039652
  24. 12039652
  25. 12039652
  26. 12039652
  27. 12039652
  28. 12039652
  29. 12039652
  30. 12039652
  31. 12039652
  32. 12039652
Contact Seller

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,500KM
VIN 1GTU9EET2MZ214092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29473PA
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is a robust and versatile pickup truck designed for those who demand both power and off-road capability. With its rugged styling, advanced features, and powerful engine options. The Sierra 1500 AT4 stands out as a top choice for adventure seekers and workhorse enthusiasts alike. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or exploring the great outdoors, the Sierra 1500 AT4 is ready to take on any challenge.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Remote Tailgate Release
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.0L I6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2018 Honda Civic TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Civic TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!! 56,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus IS 300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!! 66,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - RMT START!! HEATED WHEEL & SEATS!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - RMT START!! HEATED WHEEL & SEATS!! 83,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500