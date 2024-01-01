$56,999+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4- W/CAP, DURAMAX, LOADED, MUST SEE!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,500KM
VIN 1GTU9EET2MZ214092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29473PA
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is a robust and versatile pickup truck designed for those who demand both power and off-road capability. With its rugged styling, advanced features, and powerful engine options. The Sierra 1500 AT4 stands out as a top choice for adventure seekers and workhorse enthusiasts alike. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or exploring the great outdoors, the Sierra 1500 AT4 is ready to take on any challenge.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 GMC Sierra 1500