Menu
Account
Sign In
Trailering Package | Suspension Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start | HD Rear Vision Camera | Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With only 50,871 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure. - 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability - Crew cab configuration with seating for 5 - StabiliTrak stability control system - Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls - Deep-tinted glass for enhanced privacy Dont miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Sierra. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Your next great truck awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

50,871 KM

Details Description Features

$46,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L V8 | Upgraded Preferred Package

Watch This Vehicle
12381969

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L V8 | Upgraded Preferred Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$46,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,871KM
VIN 1GTU9BED8MZ424073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailering Package | Suspension Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start | HD Rear Vision Camera |
Experience rugged power and refined comfort with this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With only 50,871 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure.

- 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD capability
- Crew cab configuration with seating for 5
- StabiliTrak stability control system
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
- Deep-tinted glass for enhanced privacy

Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Sierra. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Your next great truck awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

4-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Glass
leather-wrapped
electric power steering (EPS) assist
12-Volt
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
front auxiliary
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Local Trade | SLT Premium Plus Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Local Trade | SLT Premium Plus Package 103,366 KM $34,918 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT True North Edition | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT True North Edition | Low KM 80,032 KM $22,776 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Package | 6.2L | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Package | 6.2L | Moonroof 80,929 KM $57,734 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,480

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500