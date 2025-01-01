Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

76,494 KM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 6.2L V8 | New Tires and Brakes

12726957

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 6.2L V8 | New Tires and Brakes

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$55,016

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,494KM
VIN 3GTP9EEL6MG364431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. This rugged truck is ready for any adventure, combining luxury with capability.

Key Features:
- Powerful 6.2L V8 engine
- 4-wheel drive with auto-locking rear differential
- GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 10-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats
- Heated steering wheel
- LED fog lamps
- New tires and brakes done with safety

Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience this exceptional truck for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure starts here!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
Red
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
leather-wrapped
Tailgate
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
(includes child seat top tether anchor)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
passenger 10-way power including lumbar
seatback storage on left and right side
centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Up-level Rear with Storage Package
full cab width under-seat storage
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat
GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

