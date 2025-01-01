$55,016+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 6.2L V8 | New Tires and Brakes
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 76,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. This rugged truck is ready for any adventure, combining luxury with capability.
Key Features:
- Powerful 6.2L V8 engine
- 4-wheel drive with auto-locking rear differential
- GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 10-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats
- Heated steering wheel
- LED fog lamps
- New tires and brakes done with safety
Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience this exceptional truck for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure starts here!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
