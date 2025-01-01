$53,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,155KM
VIN 1GTP9EEL6MZ170188
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T25704A
- Mileage 98,155 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize power delivery and efficiency
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 76,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte GT-Line 99,154 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 110,379 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Call Dealer
877-884-XXXX(click to show)
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2021 GMC Sierra 1500