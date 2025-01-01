$44,258+ taxes & licensing
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$44,258
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 90,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | Off Road Suspension
Discover the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This rugged truck is ready for any adventure, combining impressive capabilities with modern comfort and technology.
- X31 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance in challenging terrains
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for superior traction
- 20" black gloss painted aluminum wheels for a striking appearance
- Remote engine start for added convenience
- Leather steering wheel and folding rear seats for interior versatility
Experience the Sierra 1500's exceptional features firsthand. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances work and play.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
