Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | Off Road Suspension Discover the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This rugged truck is ready for any adventure, combining impressive capabilities with modern comfort and technology. - X31 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance in challenging terrains - Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for superior traction - 20 black gloss painted aluminum wheels for a striking appearance - Remote engine start for added convenience - Leather steering wheel and folding rear seats for interior versatility Experience the Sierra 1500s exceptional features firsthand. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances work and play. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

90,003 KM

Details Description Features

$44,258

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
12951812

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$44,258

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,003KM
VIN 1GTR9CED8MZ327757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Front Seats | Off Road Suspension
Discover the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This rugged truck is ready for any adventure, combining impressive capabilities with modern comfort and technology.

- X31 Off-Road Package for enhanced performance in challenging terrains
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for superior traction
- 20" black gloss painted aluminum wheels for a striking appearance
- Remote engine start for added convenience
- Leather steering wheel and folding rear seats for interior versatility

Experience the Sierra 1500's exceptional features firsthand. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances work and play.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir Upgraded Tech Package | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Enclave Avenir Upgraded Tech Package | Sunroof 45,003 KM $44,649 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano SV LOW KMs | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Murano SV LOW KMs | Local Trade 96,360 KM $23,831 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 5.3L V8 | Upgraded Premium and Midnight Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 5.3L V8 | Upgraded Premium and Midnight Pkg 46,847 KM $54,844 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,258

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 GMC Sierra 1500