2021 GMC Sierra 1500

18,000 KM

Details Description

$61,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

SLE Duramax Diesel - Htd Seats & Remote Start !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7229537
  • Stock #: DT5770
  • VIN: 3GTU9BET4MG128149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEW GEN DURAMAX DIESEL 4X4! *** ALMOST 500 FT-LBS OF TORQUE!! *** REMOTE START + HEATED SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
