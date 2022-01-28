$75,318+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$75,318
- Listing ID: 8164126
- Stock #: 218280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 6 Miles! This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a powerful engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Is Competitively Priced with These Options *DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting., AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A48) rear sliding power window, (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with navigation, (UQA) Bose Premium Audio System and (K4C) Wireless Charging , WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM with Carbon Grey Metallic accents, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.) (STD), TIRES, 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, ONYX BLACK, LPO, REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN Includes lockable lid, (dealer-installed), LPO, HARD-FOLDING TONNEAU COVER (dealer-installed).* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at McNaught Buick Cadillac GMC, 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB r3t6a9 to claim your GMC Sierra 1500!
Vehicle Features
