2021 GMC Sierra 1500

6 KM

Details

$75,318

+ tax & licensing
$75,318

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

AT4

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

6KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 218280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 6 Miles! This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a powerful engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Is Competitively Priced with These Options *DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting., AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A48) rear sliding power window, (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with navigation, (UQA) Bose Premium Audio System and (K4C) Wireless Charging , WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM with Carbon Grey Metallic accents, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start and its content.) (STD), TIRES, 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, ONYX BLACK, LPO, REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN Includes lockable lid, (dealer-installed), LPO, HARD-FOLDING TONNEAU COVER (dealer-installed).* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at McNaught Buick Cadillac GMC, 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB r3t6a9 to claim your GMC Sierra 1500!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting.
AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with navigation (UQA) Bose Premium Audio System and (K4C) Wireless Charging
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM with Carbon Grey Metallic accents
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
LPO FRONT AND REAR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS BLACK (dealer-installed)
AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capab...
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM
LPO REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN Includes lockable lid (dealer-installed)
LPO GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE STEP LIGHTS (dealer-installed)
LPO HARD-FOLDING TONNEAU COVER (dealer-installed)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmissi...

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

