2021 GMC Sierra 1500

38,478 KM

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
Elevation w/Heated Seats & Remote Start

Elevation w/Heated Seats & Remote Start

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

38,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 259050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,478 KM

Vehicle Description

New vehicle inventory shortages got you down? Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this 1 owner well equipped 2021 GMC Sierra Double Cab 4x4 in sporty Elevation trim! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of popular features including: heated seats, heated steering wheel, bucket seats w/power driver's seat, remote starter, spray-in bedliner, back-up camera and more. As an added bonus, this obviously well cared for Sierra also includes a tonneau cover and upgraded BF Goodrich All Terrain tires at no extra charge!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

