204-977-6873
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$60,000
- Listing ID: 8285142
- Stock #: 259060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 21,317 KM
Vehicle Description
New vehicle inventory shortages got you down? Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this 1 owner, low KM 2021 GMC Sierra Crew Cab 4x4 in popular Elevation trim! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a long list of popular features including: heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, remote starter, locking rear differential, 20 inch black rims, 8 inch screen w/back-up camera, X31 Off-Road Package and the highly desirable 5.3L V8 power train.As an added bonus this rare long box Sierra includes black tubular step bars and a tonneau cover at no extra charge!
Vehicle Features
