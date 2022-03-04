$68,351+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 64,822 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Summit White
AT4 Preferred Package, AT4 Value Package, Driver Alert Package II, Technology Package, Trailering Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Navigation, Power Adjusted Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Head-up Display, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep w/ Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Rear Step Bumper, Bed View Camera, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, CLEAN CARFAX!!, FULLY LOADED!, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (1st Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, 8" Driver Information Centre, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AT4 Preferred Package, AT4 Value Package, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Temperature Control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bed View Camera, Body-Colour Surround Grille, Brake Assist, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-Off Headlights, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front Prem Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert, Fully Automatic Headlights, GMC Connected Access Capable, HD Rear Vision Camera, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Seat, Multi-Colour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Passenger Seat, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, ProGrade Trailering System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Prem Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Window Defroster, Red Recovery Hooks, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, Security System, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/AT4 Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Technology Package, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Charging.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
