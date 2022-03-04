Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

64,822 KM

$68,351

+ tax & licensing
$68,351

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 4WD | CREW CAB | 6.2 V8 | HUD

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 4WD | CREW CAB | 6.2 V8 | HUD

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$68,351

+ taxes & licensing

64,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8599544
  • Stock #: F4JCPV
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL2MZ261569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,822 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Summit White

AT4 Preferred Package, AT4 Value Package, Driver Alert Package II, Technology Package, Trailering Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Navigation, Power Adjusted Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Head-up Display, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep w/ Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Rear Step Bumper, Bed View Camera, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, CLEAN CARFAX!!, FULLY LOADED!, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (1st Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, 8" Driver Information Centre, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AT4 Preferred Package, AT4 Value Package, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Temperature Control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bed View Camera, Body-Colour Surround Grille, Brake Assist, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-Off Headlights, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front Prem Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert, Fully Automatic Headlights, GMC Connected Access Capable, HD Rear Vision Camera, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Seat, Multi-Colour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Passenger Seat, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, ProGrade Trailering System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Prem Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Window Defroster, Red Recovery Hooks, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, Security System, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/AT4 Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Technology Package, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Charging.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts. With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the grille will have a unique grille surround with Black Chrome finish.)
Mirror caps, high gloss Black (Deleted with (DQS) outside power adjustable vertical trailering mirrors and mirror caps will be chrome.)
Bed Liner, Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Recovery hooks, Red
Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Brake lining wear indicator
Exhaust, dual with premium tips (With (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition the exhaust tips will be black.)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 that are equipped with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which remove...
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

