2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 3.0L I6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD White Frost Tricoat
Key Features
- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Power Sunroof
- Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driver Memory Seat
- 10-Way Power Front Seats w/Lumbar
- Wireless Charging
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
Safety Features
- HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions
- Bed View Camera
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert
- Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Suspension
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Grille (Signature Denali grille with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Exhaust, dual with premium tips
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 that are equipped with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which remove...
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from
