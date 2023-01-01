Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

4WD CREW 147

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Used
  • Listing ID: 9838790
  • Stock #: T23251B
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF3MZ333515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T23251B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC won't be on the lot long!

A great truck at a great price! All of the following features are included: a tachometer, air conditioning, and more. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

