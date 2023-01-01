$47,995+ tax & licensing
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW 147
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9838790
- Stock #: T23251B
- VIN: 1GTU9AEF3MZ333515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T23251B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
A great truck at a great price! All of the following features are included: a tachometer, air conditioning, and more. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6