2021 GMC Sierra 1500...

Listing ID: 9838790

9838790 Stock #: T23251B

T23251B VIN: 1GTU9AEF3MZ333515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T23251B

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.