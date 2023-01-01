2021 GMC Terrain

Traction Control

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Front Pedestrian Braking

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions