2021 GMC Yukon

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.
Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Keyless Start
Steering, power
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Automatic Stop/Start
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
remote start
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Head-Up Display, 15" diagonal multi-colour
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat, outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 12-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 4-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Wireless charging
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose 14-Speaker Surround with CenterPoint
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Mirror integrated turn signals
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
