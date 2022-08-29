$93,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali | 360 Camera | Heated Wheel | Remote Start | Vented Seats
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$93,999
- Listing ID: 9230536
- Stock #: 99851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Teak/Light Shale
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 25,023 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC Yukon Denali with 25,023kms, 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Clean CarFax, Heated and Vented Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Heated Wheel, Bose Sound System, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate, Power Running Boards, Panoramic Moonroof, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? First, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB!
Vehicle Features
