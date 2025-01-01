$67,257+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon XL
AT4 Rear Media and Nav Package | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 94,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and power with this 2021 GMC Yukon XL AT4. This robust SUV combines rugged capability with refined comfort, perfect for adventurous families or those who demand more from their vehicle.
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine for impressive performance
- 4WD system for enhanced traction in various conditions
- Spacious interior with seating for up to 6 passengers
- Onyx Black exterior exudes sophistication and strength
- Jet Black interior for a sleek, modern look
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Low mileage of just 94,436 km, ensuring many years of reliable service
Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the 2021 GMC Yukon XL AT4 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits seize it with this remarkable vehicle.
Dealer permit #4240
