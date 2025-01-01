$29,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Heartland Pioneer BH25
RL250 - Rear Living Space
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # 458411
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
2021 Heartland Pioneer RL250 Travel Trailer – Adventure-Ready & Comfort-Focused!
If you’re looking for a well-built, spacious, and feature-packed travel trailer, the 2021 Heartland Pioneer RL250 is the perfect choice! Designed for adventure seekers who want the comforts of home, this half-ton towable travel trailer offers a roomy interior, modern amenities, and solid construction for years of reliable use.
Specifications & Weights:
Length: 30’ 3”
Width: 8’ 0”
Height: 11’ 2”
Dry Weight: 6134 lbs
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 7,600 lbs
Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC): 1434 lbs
Hitch Weight: 620 lbs
Fresh Water Capacity: 41 gallons
Gray Water Capacity: 40 gallons
Black Water Capacity: 40 gallons
Propane Capacity: 9.4 gallons (40 lbs)
Interior Features:
Spacious Rear Living Layout: Enjoy panoramic windows that let in plenty of natural light, paired with comfortable seating, including a plush jackknife sofa and dinette that convert into extra sleeping spaces.
Entertainment Center: Pre-wired for TV with cable/satellite hookups and a built-in Bluetooth-compatible sound system.
Modern Kitchen: Fully equipped with a three-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, large double-basin sink, and a 10.7 cu. ft. residential-style refrigerator. Ample counter space and overhead storage make meal prep a breeze.
Private Master Bedroom: Features a queen-size bed, under-bed storage, dual wardrobe closets, and nightstands with USB ports.
Full Bathroom: Includes a spacious shower, foot-flush toilet, mirrored medicine cabinet, and a vanity sink with plenty of storage.
Exterior Features:
20' Power Awning with LED Lights: Provides the perfect shaded outdoor space.
Electric Tongue Jack & Stabilizer Jacks: Making setup quick and easy.
Aluminum Exterior with Rock Guard Protection: Ensures durability on the road.
Pass-Through Storage: Plenty of room for outdoor gear, camping essentials, and tools.
Exterior Speakers & TV Hookup: Bring your entertainment outdoors.
Roof-Mounted A/C (13,500 BTU) & Ducted Furnace (30,000 BTU): Keeps you comfortable in all seasons.
Towing & Compatibility:
This travel trailer is designed to be half-ton towable, making it compatible with many full-size trucks and SUVs. Its lightweight construction and dual-axle design ensure a smooth towing experience. The electric brakes and sway control prep add to its overall towing stability and safety.
Why Choose the 2021 Heartland Pioneer RL250?
This Pioneer RL250 is the ideal travel trailer for weekend getaways, cross-country trips, and extended stays. Whether you’re an experienced RVer or a first-time buyer, this unit offers the perfect combination of space, luxury, and convenience at an affordable price.
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
