2021 Honda Accord

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,749

+ tax & licensing
$38,749

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord

Touring Navi | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto

2021 Honda Accord

Touring Navi | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 10638870
  2. 10638870
$38,749

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10638870
  • Stock #: F56FVA
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F95MA800028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56FVA
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
5.36 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC -inc: idle stop

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
SMS text message function
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetoo...

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Simulated woodgrain trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
weather
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
HondaLink subscription services
AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Display Audio system w/HondaLink and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/bilingual voice recognition
HD Radio ready
USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports and (2) 2.5-amp rear USB charging ports
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
Movie listings and Stock info)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones
email function and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

