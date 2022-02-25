2021 Honda Civic

$33,565 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8415453

8415453 Stock #: F4GAYJ

F4GAYJ VIN: SHHFK7H43MU300738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Heated Front Seats -inc: driver's seat 8-way power adjustment and font passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: P235/40 R18 91W AS Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, display audio system w/HondaLin... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Turbocharged Engine Display Audio system w/HondaLink MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

