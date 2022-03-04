2021 Honda Civic

$31,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8633711

8633711 Stock #: 25521

25521 VIN: 2HGFC2F73MH017394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,367 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.