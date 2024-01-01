2021 Honda CR-V

radio data system (RDS)

Nappa leather seat trim

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)

HondaLink

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio Data System and External Memory Control

In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Apple CarPlay integration

If you decide to continue service

Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers

7" display w/high-resolution electrostatic touch-screen

customizable feature settings

Bluetooth streaming audio and HandsFreeLink

Pandora compatibility

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)

7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period

Fees and taxes apply

All fees

content and features are subject to change

All SiriusXM services require a subscription

the plan you choose will automatically renew at the then-current rates

See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.com for full terms and how to cancel

which includes calling 1-866-635-2349

Available in the 48 contiguous U.S

and D.C

Some services and features are subject to device capabilities and location restrictions

1.5 USB smartphone/audio interface w/port in front console