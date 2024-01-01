$32,198+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
Used
25,164KM
VIN 2HKRW2H27MH230098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,150 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Audio input jack
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 4 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, App...
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
USB port
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
front USB charge/data ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2021 Honda CR-V