2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L | Local | New Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Any pre-owned Honda will be high in demand, and with winter coming this All-Wheel Drive CR-V with new tires is ready for the second driver!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L. This low-mileage gem offers exceptional value and comfort for your daily drives and weekend adventures.
Key Highlights:
- Lunar Silver Metallic exterior with a sleek, modern design
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
- All-wheel drive for enhanced stability and control
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold weather comfort
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV. Schedule a test drive today at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg to experience the Honda CR-V EX-L for yourself. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options tailored to your needs.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Winnipeg Jaguar
