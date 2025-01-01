Menu
Come see this 2021 Honda CR-V LX **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V has the following options: Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Steel Spare Wheel. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

86,457 KM

12311618

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
86,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H26MH216063

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2635A
  • Mileage 86,457 KM

Come see this 2021 Honda CR-V LX **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V has the following options: Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Steel Spare Wheel. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

