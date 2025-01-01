$31,751+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX **New Arrival**
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U2635A
- Mileage 86,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Honda CR-V LX **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V has the following options: Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Steel Spare Wheel. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
