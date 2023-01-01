2021 Honda Pilot

$51,125 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 5 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10431399

10431399 Stock #: F594DD

F594DD VIN: 5FNYF6H02MB505585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,597 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Wheels: 20" Black Aluminum-Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 Wireless Headphones 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media Additional Features speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics MP3 playback capability INFINITI voice recognition for audio INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services navigation and vehicle information systems SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing USB connection ports (2-1st row 1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.